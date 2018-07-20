Matcha Cafe Maiko makes Chinatown debut with ice cream, tea and more

A new sweet shop for matcha lovers has opened its doors in Houston. Located at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite E, in Chinatown, the newcomer is called Matcha Cafe Maiko.
The Japanese-inspired cafe has its flagship location in Honolulu, along with outposts in Las Vegas and Tokyo.
On the matcha-dominated menu, you'll see offerings like matcha shaved ice with adzuki beans, shiratama and matcha ice cream on top; soft matcha ice cream in a waffle cone; and the Maiko Special parfait (with matcha cream, matcha chiffon cake, chestnuts and shiratama mochi). Frappes, lattes and floats are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)
Matcha Cafe Maiko has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp.
Thi H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "The matcha is not for the faint-hearted: the flavor is robust, rich and may even be a bit bitter for some (as are most high quality matcha). ... The soft serve, on the other hand, was delicious!"
And Chris W. added, "The ice cream is very good; the matcha bitterness is restrained and won't be a turnoff for first-timers, but the creamy, pure vanilla is sure to please anyone. The corn flake topping was a nice addition for crunchiness, and the mochi, chestnut and (gorgeous!) chiffon cake layer worked very well in the context of the parfait."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Matcha Cafe Maiko is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
