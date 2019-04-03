MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN: Whataburger selling Dr Pepper shakes

Some eagle-eyed social media users spotted a sign advertising a Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake and had to know if what they were seeing is true or just a late (and cruel) April Fools' joke.
Brb y’all, about to get me a tub of this 😍 pic.twitter.com/PkO2DkEYnH— Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) April 2, 2019
But they weren't left in the dark for long.
Whataburger replied to a customer who asked saying, "It is true!"
It is true!— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 2, 2019
It's not clear if the cool treat will be available at every Whataburger.
But it's probably not surprising that the two should pair up.
In January, Dr Pepper started a petition to make the beverage the official soft drink of Texas.
So why not team up with a restaurant that is so beloved in Texas?
