Marq'e Coffee & Donuts debuts in Uptown

Photo: Michelle V./Yelp

By Hoodline
If doughnuts and coffee are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Uptown, called Marq'e Coffee & Donuts, is located at 7613 Katy Freeway, Suite C.

The new shop offers a variety of baked breakfast goods, including doughnuts, croissants and kolaches. You can also score biscuit sandwiches and breakfast tacos. Complement your food with a coffee or juice.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Marq'e Coffee & Donuts has already made a good impression.

Yelper Pinot N., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 24, wrote, "This is a great little place! The coffee is excellent -- this is coming from a sincere coffee snob. Many tasty breakfast options from doughnuts and croissants to biscuit sandwiches, kolaches and tacos. Everything we had was tasty. Easy to get to, easy parking, friendly, knowledgeable staff."

Taylor C. added, "Tried out this new doughnut shop, and I think it's going to be great! We loved their selection of breakfast items: kolaches, sandwiches, tacos. The doughnut selection is fairly standard, but more than adequate. My kiddos loved the dinosaur sprinkles and the doughnut holes."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Marq'e Coffee & Donuts is open from 5:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.
