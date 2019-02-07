FOOD & DRINK

Marijuana Mocha? CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A new Houston cafe is serving up coffee with CBD oil.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new Houston cafe is serving up coffee with a twist! Amsterdam Company Coffee-Bar will serve coffee infused with CBD oil.

RELATED: Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
EMBED More News Videos

Looking to start your morning off on a high note? Try Willie Nelson's new pot of coffee.



The oil doesn't cause hallucinations, but proponents say it can help users relax. You'll find it in coffee, milk, smoothies, lattes, and teas at the coffee shop.

The owners are negotiating a lease, but they hope to open by this summer in east downtown.

RELATED: Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

Four proposed bills seek to expand the legalization of medical marijuana in Texas.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcafesmarijuanamedical marijuanaHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lyons Cocina de Chinos brings Chinese fare to Denver Harbor / Port Houston
Saving an endangered species through salsa
Snappy's: A Katy breakfast institution
Say cheese: An all-cheese bistro comes to Katy!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
HPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on North Freeway
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Houston's road debris becoming a growing safety concern
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Man chases teens who stole his SUV in northeast Houston
Masked burglars break into James Avery store in NE Harris Co.
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
HPD Chief Acevedo testifies about gun control to Congress
Show More
USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 stamp collection
The 60: STD may be to blame for rise in vocal cord cancer
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Mom celebrates son's birthday with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
More News