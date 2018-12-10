FOOD & DRINK

Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged for more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
A Los Angeles man says he tried to take advantage of the penny Whopper deal that Burger King is offering through its app, but his bill ended up totaling more than $1,000.

Boyce Harvey said he selected the Whopper detour meal deal in the app, but when he went to picked up his order, the manager said they couldn't find it.

Harvey said he then selected another deal but when he left, he said his jaw dropped when he saw that he was charged $1,093.91.

Harvey said he now has a huge overdraft on his account.

Burger King is trying to straighten out the mess with Harvey.

RELATED: Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
EMBED More News Videos

For the next 8 days, Burger King is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny. But only if you help them troll their competition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburger kingappmoneysocietyfast food restaurantCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
FOOD & DRINK
Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine
Trend alert: What's heating up Houston's food scene this month
New American spot Elliot's Table debuts in The Heights
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 people shot possibly over parking lot dispute at apartments
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Yolanda Ford beats 24-year Mayor Allen Owen in Missouri City
Teens pull gun out on clerk while robbing smoke shop
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Colts defense ends Texans winning streak at 9 games
Nuns accused of embezzling $500,000 to go gambling
Woman pinned to toll booth by own car
Show More
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
Residents displaced after fire destroys mobile homes
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More News