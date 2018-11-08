Mai's Baguettes brings Vietnamese fare to Alief

A new family-run Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Mai's Baguettes, the fresh addition is located at 10613 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A125, in Alief.
The menu primarily consists of banh mi sandwiches, which come with veggies, mayo and pate. Meat options include shredded chicken, pork belly, grilled pork and ham. You can also grab Mai's Thit Nguoi, a meat plate with pork belly, ham and de-boned chicken, plus veggies, or Mai's Breakfast, which includes two eggs, ham and de-boned chicken. (See the full menu here.)
Mai's Baguettes's current Yelp rating of three stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Thi L., who reviewed it on Nov. 5, said, "The banh mi were great with lots of meat and pate inside. I really love their pate and wanted to get some, but unfortunately they don't sell the pate itself. Anyway, everything looks fresh so I can save some for my breakfast tomorrow. Service was excellent!"
Kathy M. noted, "All my sandwiches had only one type of meat and were very skimpy. The taste of it wasn't that impressive either. It was pricier than other places, but not tastier or larger quantities."
Mai's Baguettes is open from 8 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily, except on Tuesday when it's closed.
