M&M's adding new hazelnut spread flavor

EMBED >More News Videos M&M's introduced three new flavors, fans for the one they want to keep buying.

Hazelnut spread has become a beloved food "sidekick" when added to brunch staples like waffles and crepes.M&M's is using that popularity with the new permanent addition to its flavor lineup.Starting in April, the candy-coated treat brand is adding hazelnut spread flavored M&M's. It's the second soft-center flavor on its roster after the addition of caramel M&M's in 2017."M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a delectable combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece," the brand described.The new flavor will be in singles, share size and the largest sharing size stand-up pouch.In addition, M&M's is offering folks a free sample delivered to homes on Saturday, March 30. Those who have Twitter accounts would have to tweet #gohazelnutty and #MMSfirsttaste for a chance to receive the candy.Information on getting the new flavor can be found here