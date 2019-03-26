candy

M&M's adding new hazelnut spread flavor

EMBED <>More Videos

Spread the news! Hazelnut spread M&M's hitting shelves

Hazelnut spread has become a beloved food "sidekick" when added to brunch staples like waffles and crepes.

M&M's is using that popularity with the new permanent addition to its flavor lineup.

Starting in April, the candy-coated treat brand is adding hazelnut spread flavored M&M's. It's the second soft-center flavor on its roster after the addition of caramel M&M's in 2017.

"M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a delectable combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece," the brand described.

The new flavor will be in singles, share size and the largest sharing size stand-up pouch.

In addition, M&M's is offering folks a free sample delivered to homes on Saturday, March 30. Those who have Twitter accounts would have to tweet #gohazelnutty and #MMSfirsttaste for a chance to receive the candy.

Information on getting the new flavor can be found here.

RELATED:

M&M's introducing three new peanut-based flavors: Toffee, jalapeno, and coconut
EMBED More News Videos

M&M's introduced three new flavors, fans for the one they want to keep buying.



New caramel M&M hits store shelves
EMBED More News Videos

New caramel-filled M&M's hitting shelves

Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldcandy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANDY
New 'Cadbury' mascot is a bulldog
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
M&M's introducing three new peanut-based flavors
TOP STORIES
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
Lawyers argue over who said what as teen to go on trial
Hostages released after hours-long armed standoff
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
Police searching for masked suspect in Subway robbery
Show More
Extreme yoga pose sends woman to hospital with a stroke
New Selena mural celebrates singer with iconic piece of Houston
FEMA awards Harris County $6.8M for Harvey cleanup
Man killed in shootout at rap studio on Houston's south side
Sex offender kidnapped and raped student in daylight: Police
More TOP STORIES News