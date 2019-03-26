M&M's adding new hazelnut spread flavor

M&M's is using that popularity with the new permanent addition to its flavor lineup.
Starting in April, the candy-coated treat brand is adding hazelnut spread flavored M&M's. It's the second soft-center flavor on its roster after the addition of caramel M&M's in 2017.
"M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a delectable combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece," the brand described.
The new flavor will be in singles, share size and the largest sharing size stand-up pouch.
In addition, M&M's is offering folks a free sample delivered to homes on Saturday, March 30. Those who have Twitter accounts would have to tweet #gohazelnutty and #MMSfirsttaste for a chance to receive the candy.
Information on getting the new flavor can be found here.
