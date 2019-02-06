FOOD & DRINK

Lyons Cocina de Chinos brings Chinese fare to Denver Harbor / Port Houston

By Hoodline
A new Chinese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Denver Harbor / Port Houston, called Lyons Cocina de Chinos, is located at 7102 Lyons Ave.

On the menu, look for the 18-piece boiled shrimp bowl (choose from mild, medium or extra hot), which is served with corn and potatoes. Or go for a lunch special like orange chicken or black pepper beef, served with rice. (Here's the entire menu.)

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Esmeralda G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 5, wrote, "The sizes/servings of items ordered and seeing others plates were right on point -- not too much yet not too little, so it's worth it. Prices are reasonable and good for the community, which definitely makes it a plus."

And Gerson Z. wrote, "I got the General Tso's Chicken lunch special and it was pretty good. Nice lunch portion as well. The place feels clean and the people were friendly. I will definitely be going back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lyons Cocina de Chinos is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
