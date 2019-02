Lyons Cocina de Chinos brings Chinese fare to Denver Harbor / Port Houston

A new Chinese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Denver Harbor / Port Houston, called Lyons Cocina de Chinos , is located at 7102 Lyons Ave.On the menu, look for the 18-piece boiled shrimp bowl (choose from mild, medium or extra hot), which is served with corn and potatoes. Or go for a lunch special like orange chicken or black pepper beef, served with rice. ( Here's the entire menu.)The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Esmeralda G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 5, wrote, "The sizes/servings of items ordered and seeing others plates were right on point -- not too much yet not too little, so it's worth it. Prices are reasonable and good for the community, which definitely makes it a plus."And Gerson Z. wrote , "I got the General Tso's Chicken lunch special and it was pretty good. Nice lunch portion as well. The place feels clean and the people were friendly. I will definitely be going back."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lyons Cocina de Chinos is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)