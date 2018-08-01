FOOD & DRINK

Reynolds Wrap searching for its Chief Griller Officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you have what it takes to be the Chief Grilling Officer?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Calling all self-proclaimed "Grill Masters"!

You could be Reynolds Wrap's first-ever chief grilling officer.

For two weeks, Reynolds Wrap will pay one lucky participant $10,000 to eat barbecue in the most notorious barbecue cities.

This will also include learning about grilling culture and new techniques for the Reynolds Wrap Kitchen.

Those who would like to participate have until Aug. 13 to explain why they are the best person suited for the job, along with their best original grilling photo.

You can apply for the job here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodBBQbarbecuefoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Taste of Chennai brings Indian fare to Westchase
Satisfy your Vietnamese food cravings with these 4 Houston newcomers
USDA: Check your salads and wraps that could make you sick
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
HPD: Man charged with killing doctor may have sought revenge
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Is that an angel in clouds?
Show More
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
More News