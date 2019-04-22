LOOK INSIDE: Smoking Pot Coffee Shop open for CBD sales in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5259706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's first CBD coffee shop to open on 4/20.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's first CBD coffee shop opened its doors on an unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts.The Smoking Pot opened on Saturday, April 20 at 8 a.m. The grand opening featured artwork from local artist Khriz Obey and 0-60 Catering will be there for "your munchie need."'The shop is located at 8510 Longpoint Road in Spring Branch.Texas law only permits hemp-based CBD products without THC. CBD oil without THC, doesn't cause a high, but proponents say it can help users relax.