Food & Drink

LOOK INSIDE: Smoking Pot Coffee Shop open for CBD sales in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's first CBD coffee shop opened its doors on an unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts.

The Smoking Pot opened on Saturday, April 20 at 8 a.m. The grand opening featured artwork from local artist Khriz Obey and 0-60 Catering will be there for "your munchie need."'

Houston's first CBD coffee shop to open on 4/20.



The shop is located at 8510 Longpoint Road in Spring Branch.

Texas law only permits hemp-based CBD products without THC. CBD oil without THC, doesn't cause a high, but proponents say it can help users relax.

