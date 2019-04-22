LOOK INSIDE: Smoking Pot Coffee Shop open for CBD sales in Houston

RELATED: Sacred Leaf Zero CBD store opens in Sugar Land
The Smoking Pot opened on Saturday, April 20 at 8 a.m. The grand opening featured artwork from local artist Khriz Obey and 0-60 Catering will be there for "your munchie need."'
The shop is located at 8510 Longpoint Road in Spring Branch.
Texas law only permits hemp-based CBD products without THC. CBD oil without THC, doesn't cause a high, but proponents say it can help users relax.
