Little Matt's Strives To Give Back Despite Slow Business

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX (KTRK) -- Little Matt's has been a staple in West University Place for a decade. They have a menu filled with sandwiches, salads and more, but they might be best known as a place where the whole family goes to have fun.There's candy everywhere you look, in addition to fun things like iPads and arcade games.They're also known as a restaurant that gives back. The original owners have a son who survived leukemia. The current owners, Bill and Cindy Lillard, had a son who passed away from a rare disease at the age of 7. As a result, a large portion of the proceeds at Little Matt's goes to Texas Children's Hospital.Bill estimates their business is operating at 35 percent, but they're still looking to give back."We've made that a priority," said Bill.Like all restaurants in the Houston-area, Little Matt's has had to modify their business. They're offering take-out services, but their iPads and arcade games are currently out of commission. They also require customers to practice social distancing while standing in line. Despite these changes, Little Matt's is just happy to be open and giving back."The community has been amazing," says Cindy. "We're just trying to hang on and make sure we support the community in a safe way."