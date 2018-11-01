HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston's Health Museum will show you how to prepare a healthy and delicious Thanksgiving Day meal for a family of four on a budget with its Thanksgiving on a Dime series that you can attend for free.
The series starts today and runs every Thursday for the next three weeks.
"I have an entire meal for $20 from the Dollar Store, which is about four bags of groceries," said Ann Sanchez, Professor and Cooking Demo Instructor.
Sanchez's meal is fit to feed a family of four - two adults and two children.
"We're going to do a turkey noodle casserole. We selected an egg noodle higher in protein, canned turkey, evaporated milk, very versatile, and a can of soup to make it creamy," Sanchez said.
Start with melting your butter, then adding your cream of mushroom soup. Add in your canned turkey, a bit of milk, then your cooked noodles and let simmer for five to 10 minutes.
"If you look on all the shelves, you can find a huge variety of things once you have the knowledge of how to put it all together. Making meals is something we need to teach more people to do," Sanchez said.
To complete your $20 Thanksgiving meal, we have mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and cheese sauce, and cornbread: all products that require minimal cooking.
And for an after-dinner treat?
"A wonderful dessert of brownies with icing and sprinkles is every child's favorite thing," she added.
There will also be pumpkin carving for the kids where they can learn about all the health benefits of pumpkins.
The live cooking demo starts at 3 p.m.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!