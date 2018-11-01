STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Learn how to make a Thanksgiving meal on a $20 budget in this free cooking class

EMBED </>More Videos

Whip up a Thanksgiving meal for $20 or less.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's Health Museum will show you how to prepare a healthy and delicious Thanksgiving Day meal for a family of four on a budget with its Thanksgiving on a Dime series that you can attend for free.

The series starts today and runs every Thursday for the next three weeks.

"I have an entire meal for $20 from the Dollar Store, which is about four bags of groceries," said Ann Sanchez, Professor and Cooking Demo Instructor.

Sanchez's meal is fit to feed a family of four - two adults and two children.

"We're going to do a turkey noodle casserole. We selected an egg noodle higher in protein, canned turkey, evaporated milk, very versatile, and a can of soup to make it creamy," Sanchez said.

Start with melting your butter, then adding your cream of mushroom soup. Add in your canned turkey, a bit of milk, then your cooked noodles and let simmer for five to 10 minutes.

"If you look on all the shelves, you can find a huge variety of things once you have the knowledge of how to put it all together. Making meals is something we need to teach more people to do," Sanchez said.
To complete your $20 Thanksgiving meal, we have mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and cheese sauce, and cornbread: all products that require minimal cooking.

And for an after-dinner treat?

"A wonderful dessert of brownies with icing and sprinkles is every child's favorite thing," she added.

There will also be pumpkin carving for the kids where they can learn about all the health benefits of pumpkins.

The live cooking demo starts at 3 p.m.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarthanksgivingsave moneyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Celebrate with birthday freebies in November!
These home improvements could save you money on insurance
Love designer stuff? Get them at a fraction of the price today
How burger lovers can get 100 days of food for $100
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
3 new places to score sweet treats in Houston
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Traffic never tasted so good!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Waller County deputy killed in crash during severe storm
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded 288
Baby found dead in swing reportedly 'died of diaper rash'
Multiple children hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Pizza employee killed in wreck during Halloween storms
Man narrowly escaped injury when car smashed into bedroom
Tree nearly falls on Clear Lake man during storm
Show More
Video shows tornado touching down in Eagle Lake
Neighbors wake up to aftermath of dangerous Halloween storms
Bikers descend on Galveston Island for Lone Star Rally
Downtown building collapse scatters rubble into street
Severe storms with lightning slammed parts of SE Texas
More News