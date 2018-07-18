FOOD & DRINK

Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Lays is rolling out flavored chips with very unique regional tastes. (WTVD)

So a plain potato chip just doesn't cut it for you? Lay's is listening!

The snack company is rolling out flavored chips with some very unique regional tastes.

The southern-inspired flavor for 2018 is Pimento Cheese with "a hint of cayenne pepper."

Other flavors include Chile con Queso from the Southwest, Deep Dish Pizza from the Midwest, and Lobster Roll from New England.

Lay's said they will ship any flavor to you from their online store beginning July 30.

Four other flavors are available for a limited time in local stores: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Pepper, Fried Green Tomatoes, Ketchup, and West Coast Truffle Fries.

Click here to view Lay's new flavors
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchipssummerfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
2 popular Houston restaurants plot expansion to Katy
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News