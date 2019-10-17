Food & Drink

Lay's releasing new 'grilled cheese & tomato soup' chips

Maybe this will get you into the fall mood.

Forget pumpkin spice. Lay's is selling grilled cheese and tomato soup-flavored potato chips.

According to Lay's, the new chips are "reminiscent of one of America's favorite homemade meals."

The recipe pairs the buttery, cheesy goodness of a classic grilled cheese with the slightly sweet and creamy nature of tomato soup.

You can get them for a limited time only.

The new fall flavor will be available on Monday starting at about $3.50 a bag.
