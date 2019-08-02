HTX

Latin flavor lands in Spring Branch through Tamrindo Snacks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Named after the tamarind pod, Tamarindo Snacks is bringing a unique dessert concept to the Spring Branch neighborhood.

Tamarind is commonly eaten in Latin America in candy, fruit, snow cones or even ice cream due to its addictive sweet and tangy taste.

Tamarindo Snacks owner, Edgar Saucedo, picked the Spring Branch community for his business due to the diversity and how open people are to trying new foods.

"I drove around all over Houston when looking for a location and liked Spring Branch because people here are open to new ideas," Saucedo said.

Tamarindo Snacks offers tamarindo candy, ice cream, popsicles, chamoy mangonadas and many traditional Latin American snacks.

Tamarindo is located at 2635 Gessner Rd.

