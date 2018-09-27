FOOD & DRINK

La Lucha opens in the Heights with seafood, fried chicken and more

Photo: Victoria M./Yelp

By Hoodline
In the mood for traditional American fare? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the Heights, called La Lucha, is located at 1801 N. Shepherd Drive. It's located alongside the new Superica, which is from the same Atlanta-based restaurateur, Ford Fry.

The menu offers seafood, fried chicken and more, with dishes like the Wood-Roasted Gulf Oysters (with either smoked jalapeno or Parmesan garlic flavor), the half or whole fried chicken (served with biscuits, pickles and choice of green harissa, honey sambal or oyster mayo) and the Pharmacy Burger topped with cheese, pickles, onions, mustard, lettuce and tomato.

The full bar serves up cocktails, wine, champagne, beer and mezcal. (See the full menu here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Jack J., who was the first to review it on Sept. 18, wrote, "Just popped in on opening night by chance and had an incredible time. The fried chicken (made to order) is the star of the show, alongside a really interesting champagne and mezcal program. A wonderful addition to the neighborhood and we'll definitely be back to try the rest of the menu."

Kim H. added, "Oysters were good enough, nothing you can't get elsewhere, but best chicken I've had in Houston. Super moist, good flavor and I recommend combining a little of the apple sauce and honey sauce for a good sweet/spice combo."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Lucha is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
