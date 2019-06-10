Food & Drink

Kroger recalls 3 varieties of frozen berries after positive hepatitis A test

If you've bought frozen berries from Kroger and have plans to make smoothies, you'll want to check the bag first.

The grocery store chain has recalled three varieties of frozen berries.

The recall includes the store's Private Selection brand of 16-ounce frozen blackberries and its 48-ounce and 16-ounce frozen berry medleys.

The Food and Drug Administration discovered some of the berries tested positive for hepatitis A.

If you have purchased any of the three frozen berry varieties, you're asked not to use them and return them.
