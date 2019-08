Krispy Kreme releases Reese's filled doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme will sell two new doughnuts that combine chocolate and peanut butter.The Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut will be a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme dipped in fudge icing and topped with a Reese's peanut butter drizzle.The Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut will be a Original Glazed chocolate doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter kreme dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.The doughnuts will be sold for a limited time.Find your local Krispy Kreme here