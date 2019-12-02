Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme releases new holiday-themed doughnuts for December

Krispy Kreme released three new holiday-inspired doughnuts.

The North Carolina based company said its Reindeer, Present and Santa Belly doughnuts will be available through December 24.



The Reindeer doughnut is Krispy Kreme's original glazed dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar piece eyes.

The Present doughnut is a green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The Santa Belly doughnut is filled with chocolate creme, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkles and decorated with a belt like one Santa Claus would wear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknckrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
Man tied up, wife in wheelchair put in closet during home invasion
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Pleasant start to the week with a couple of fronts following later in the week
6 ways to save even more cash on Cyber Monday
Runoff Election 2019: Early voting begins Dec. 2
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, killing 3
Show More
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
McDonald's debuts 2 new chicken sandwiches in Houston today
Texans upset Patriots for first time since 2010
J.J. Watt shares kiss with 'Sully' on Texans field
Houston chef cooks like a local on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
More TOP STORIES News