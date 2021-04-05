Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.

Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover's Dozen. Click here and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.

The Oreo Lover's Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.
