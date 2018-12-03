Krab Queenz Seafood brings Cajun seafood and more to Briarforest

A new bar and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood. daiquiris and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Briarforest Area, called Krab Queenz Seafood, is located at 10852 Westheimer Road.
The menu offers fried and boiled seafood plates, including the Seafood Platter with fried catfish and gulf shrimp on a bed of fries with toasted garlic bread; the Just Crabs with two snow crabs, one corn, an egg, sausage and potatoes; and the Seafood and Waffles with waffles and choice of fried shrimp, fried fish or fried lobster. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out 41 reviews, Krab Queenz Seafood is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Autumn M., who reviewed it on Nov. 26, wrote, "Krab Queenz by far exceeded my expectations! I was only in town for a day and after all the buzz decided to give them a try. I was utterly shocked by how good their fried catfish and shrimp with their creole sauce was."
Adaeze O. noted, "The food was meh. Did not meet my expectations. The price was too high for the quality of food. The pictures definitely tell a story and is not lived up to."
Krab Queenz Seafood is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Thursday.)
