FOOD & DRINK

Krab Queenz Seafood brings Cajun seafood and more to Briarforest

Photo: Krab Queenz Seafood/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood. daiquiris and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Briarforest Area, called Krab Queenz Seafood, is located at 10852 Westheimer Road.

The menu offers fried and boiled seafood plates, including the Seafood Platter with fried catfish and gulf shrimp on a bed of fries with toasted garlic bread; the Just Crabs with two snow crabs, one corn, an egg, sausage and potatoes; and the Seafood and Waffles with waffles and choice of fried shrimp, fried fish or fried lobster. (See the full menu here.)

With a three-star Yelp rating out 41 reviews, Krab Queenz Seafood is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Autumn M., who reviewed it on Nov. 26, wrote, "Krab Queenz by far exceeded my expectations! I was only in town for a day and after all the buzz decided to give them a try. I was utterly shocked by how good their fried catfish and shrimp with their creole sauce was."

Adaeze O. noted, "The food was meh. Did not meet my expectations. The price was too high for the quality of food. The pictures definitely tell a story and is not lived up to."

Krab Queenz Seafood is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Thursday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Edible Dough Life brings desserts and more to Clear Lake
Check out the 5 freshest new businesses to open in Houston
Instagram star shares story of his new Houston restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President George HW Bush honored in ceremonies today
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
Details on Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush'
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Petition urges visa for dad so he can attend daughter's funeral
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
Show More
Florida woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
Kids accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Kareem Hunt admits he misled Chiefs about hotel assault
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Pa. Walmart
The 60: How to honor President George H.W. Bush today
More News