Korean eats: 3 new spots to try in Houston

SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju
1901 Gessner Road, Suite B, Spring Branch
Photo: David N./Yelp
In the mood for some entertainment with your meal? SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju has you covered. Singing and drinking are optional.
Located in Koreatown, menu options include chicken wings, rice cakes and ramen. Pair your food with soju cocktails and Korean beer. Small and large groups can opt for the private rooms.
SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Yun L. wrote, "The outside seemed a little shady at first, but the inside is really legit. Good food. Nice selection for snacks, as well as slightly heavier stuff, from wings to ramen ... Plenty of private rooms, but the open karaoke area has a really nice ambiance."
Alex B. noted, "Probably the best and cleanest karaoke so far with a chill vibe. The owner was very hospitable and knocked back a couple of shots with us at the bar."
SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Hankook Kwan
9140 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, Sharpstown
Photo: Hankook Kwan/Yelp
Hankook Kwan specializes in Korean barbecue and hot pot served with seven banchan (side dishes), which vary daily.
Barbecue options include wang galbi (beef ribs), beef bulgogi, pork belly, grilled squid, beef tongue and pork jowl, among others. Grilled mackerel, fried chicken and spicy stir-fried octopus round out the menu.
With a four-star rating out of 58 reviews on Yelp, Hankook Kwan has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jessica Y., who reviewed the restaurant on May 13, wrote, "They provide banchan to start out with and refills are free. The side dishes here actually taste homemade rather than store bought. My favorite dish was the seafood pancake -- they didn't skimp on the seafood and the flavor was light, yet satisfying."
Yelper Justin H. wrote, "We had the main course galbi and bulgogi, plus the spice fried chicken, along with all the side dishes. Service was top notch; the staff always checked on us to see if we were doing OK. The prices are fairly good as well with big portions. Nice and clean place to eat."
Hankook Kwan is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Vons Chicken
10026 Long Point Road, Spring Branch
Photo: Karina T./Yelp
Vons Chicken offers a Korean twist on oven-roasted and fried chicken. It's an expanding chain with its primary locations in California. This is its first outpost in Texas.
Korean-style chicken options include wings, drums, boneless meat and whole chickens. There are also flavors to be had, like honey butter and cheddar, garlic, wine and green onion and more. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out of 41 reviews on Yelp, Vons Chicken is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Thi P, who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "Currently my favorite Korean fried chicken spot! Their crispy soy chicken is so delicious! It always come out so hot and crunchy, and the soy flavor is always consistent. ... The restaurant is also very spacious and a great spot to watch K-pop videos or any game playing for that day."
David N. added, "The space is newly renovated. Very modern feel with lots of TVs. I could definitely see this place be a spot to watch some sports. They have a full bar, so date night and a time with the guys can be had."
Vons Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday, and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
