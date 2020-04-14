Food & Drink

Klein ISD to hand out food and lessons to students at 11 locations today

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Families in Klein ISD in need of meals can get help today.

The district will be distributing backpacks full of food at 11 different locations through the Houston Food Bank Backpack Buddies program.

Under the initiative, buses visit the neighborhoods below to pass out the food from the Houston Food Bank, along with printed lessons from Klein ISD.

A Klein ISD student must be present to receive a backpack and school lessons.

Physical distancing will also be strictly enforced, and the bus will stay at each stop until all food is distributed.

Check the locations below:

  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Sugarberry Community Center - Mulberry Park Ln
  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Five Oaks Neighborhood - Entrance near mailboxes
  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Willowbrook Crossing Community Center - Intersection of Silver Cloud at Willow Wood Ln
  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Northcliff Manor Community Center - W Marsham Circle
  • 9:45-10:00 AM | Cottage Garden Community Center - at Sugar Orchid Ln.
  • 9:45-10:00 AM | Nueces/Paloma - Paloma at Nueces
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Farmette Meadows - Cabbage St. & Carrot St.
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Pinewood Place Community Center - Intersection of Pinewood & Dowdell
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Inwood West Community Center - Maywood Forest Dr
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Willow Bend Apartments Entrance Gate - Veterans Memorial Drive
  • 11:30-1:00 PMM | Brandywine Pines - Huckleton Ln. & Pine Lock Ln.


For more information, visit this Klein ISD page.

NEED VIRTUAL LEARNING RESOURCES?

Here's how school districts in Houston-area are dealing with virtual learning during COVID-19

Home school experts offer advice on how to handle virtual learning

Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkeducationklein isdstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed while answering front door
Teen among multiple shot in night of violence in Houston
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Pleasantly cool until the weekend but storms return Sunday
63 Harris Co. jail workers and 46 inmates now with COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
Spring ISD worker who helped with meal pickup has COVID-19
Show More
Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need
ABC13 news team connecting virtually with students
Realtor diagnosed with kidney cancer after months of symptoms
Domestic violence on rise amid Harris Co. stay home order
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News