Klein ISD to hand out food and lessons to students at 11 locations today

9:00-9:30 AM | Sugarberry Community Center - Mulberry Park Ln

9:00-9:30 AM | Five Oaks Neighborhood - Entrance near mailboxes

9:00-9:30 AM | Willowbrook Crossing Community Center - Intersection of Silver Cloud at Willow Wood Ln

9:00-9:30 AM | Northcliff Manor Community Center - W Marsham Circle

9:45-10:00 AM | Cottage Garden Community Center - at Sugar Orchid Ln.

9:45-10:00 AM | Nueces/Paloma - Paloma at Nueces

11:00-11:30 AM | Farmette Meadows - Cabbage St. & Carrot St.

11:00-11:30 AM | Pinewood Place Community Center - Intersection of Pinewood & Dowdell

11:00-11:30 AM | Inwood West Community Center - Maywood Forest Dr

11:00-11:30 AM | Willow Bend Apartments Entrance Gate - Veterans Memorial Drive

11:30-1:00 PMM | Brandywine Pines - Huckleton Ln. & Pine Lock Ln.

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Families in Klein ISD in need of meals can get help today.The district will be distributing backpacks full of food at 11 different locations through the Houston Food Bank Backpack Buddies program.Under the initiative, buses visit the neighborhoods below to pass out the food from the Houston Food Bank , along with printed lessons from Klein ISD.A Klein ISD student must be present to receive a backpack and school lessons.Physical distancing will also be strictly enforced, and the bus will stay at each stop until all food is distributed.For more information, visit this Klein ISD page