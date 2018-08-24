A New York style pizzeria in Kingwood is celebrating its one year Harvey anniversary with a special thanks to its community.Like so many other Kingwood restaurants, Russo's New York Pizzeria sustained heavy flood damage due to Hurricane Harvey.This weekend, the restaurant is celebrating its strong comeback by thanking the Kingwood community with a free slice of pizza.The pizzeria will offer the deal on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the 42 North Main St. location.The slice is limited to one per person and you must dine in.