King's Biergarten & Restaurant closes to make way for new burger and brew restaurant

Voted one of the top twelve beirgartens and German restaurants in America, King's Biergarten welcomes you to its lovely castle!

PEARLAND, Texas -- Pearland's favorite destination for bratwurst and half liters of German beer will soon give way to a burger joint with a tiki twist. King's Biergarten will close after service on Sunday, Nov. 29, owner Hans Sitter announced.In its place, Good Vibes Burger & Brews will open either by the end of 2020 or in early 2021. Led by chef-owner Eric Nelson, formerly of Galveston's Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood, the new restaurant will combine burgers with a beachy vibe and tiki-inspired cocktails."We love the community element that King's has built - and with our tiki-forward burger concept and being so close to the water, we wanted to create that same element of escape that the biergarten is known for by taking what they've done with their restaurant the last decade, and really moving it forward with a fresh, sustainable concept," Nelson said in a statement.