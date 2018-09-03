Killen's gargantuan 2-pound beef rib now available at NRG

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3965289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Texans showcase some of their new food for the upcoming season

If you are craving BBQ this Labor Day, we have a dish that will satisfy the biggest appetite.Killen's BBQ now has a gargantuan 2 pound beef rib.The rib is smoked and coated in Killen's signature salt and pepper bark and served on the bone, making it the perfect hand-held dish.And some great news for Houston Texans fans. It is now being offered at NRG Park.You can find this giant hunk of meat in sections 109 and 129.This year, Killen's is also catering for the stadium's club and VIP suites, with an expanded menu including brisket, pork ribs, sausage, his legendary creamed corn, and more.