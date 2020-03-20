Food & Drink

Killen's BBQ to give free sandwiches to hospitality workers affected by restaurant shutdowns this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Killen's BBQ is stepping up to help hospitality workers whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant said it will be giving out barbecue sandwiches and chips to all hospitality workers affected by businesses being temporarily shut down.

The food will be given out at the Killen's location at 101 Heights Boulevard, beginning at 11 a.m.

You'll need to provide a paycheck stub for proof of employment.

"We are here for you, and we will get through this together," owner Ronnie Killen wrote on Facebook.



The much-needed help comes at a time when people have been called on to help out area restaurants.

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close, though restaurants with take-out and drive-thru services could remain open.

MORE: Now is the time to help Houston-area restaurants during coronavirus crisis

