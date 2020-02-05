Killen's Barbecue opening second location in Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Ronnie Killen is expanding his presence in The Woodlands. The chef, who already operates a location of Killen's Steakhouse in the northern suburb, announced on social media that a second location of Killen's Barbecue will also be opening there.Killen tells CultureMap that he's currently in final negotiations to purchase a former Culver's at 8800 Six Pines Dr. for a new barbecue joint that would be less than a mile from his steakhouse. If everything goes well during a 30-day due diligence period, Killen says he could close on the property around April 1. That would put the restaurant on track to open in late May or early June.While towns near The Woodlands like Tomball and Spring have signature barbecue joints of their own, the growing city lacks the modern, Central Texas-style 'cue that Killen helped bring to Houston when he opened his first barbecue restaurant in 2014. Video footage from a recent barbecue pop-up that Killen hosted at his Woodlands steakhouse shows a massive line of diners waiting for smoked meat.