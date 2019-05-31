Food & Drink

KFC looking into plant-based chicken options

KFC is joining other fast-food restaurants in the hunt for vegetarian and vegan options.

With the desire for healthier eating growing so quickly, Kentucky Fried Chicken President Kevin Hochman told CNN the chain is keeping a close eye on the trend.

"We don't see chicken as the big trend right now," Kevin Hochman, KFC's US president, told CNN Business. "But we are definitely looking at it in earnest and meeting with the big suppliers of alternative proteins to understand the market and where it's headed."

The need for healthier options is definitely out there. So much so that other chains, like Burger King, have been rolling out meatless menu items.

While KFC has no current plans to test out plant-based substitutes, it's something it's aware of and will continue to monitor.

