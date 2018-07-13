FOOD & DRINK

Kealoha Hawaiian Kitchen brings island eats to Humble

Photo: Maria C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Hawaiian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Kealoha Hawaiian Kitchen, the fresh arrival is located at 8790 FM 1960 Bypass Road W, Suite 100A, in Humble.

The extensive menu features plates of pork, beef or seafood, lunch entrees, sandwiches, desserts and more. Look for options like the Kalua Pork & Cabbage, pork that's wrapped in banana leaves and salt, slow roasted, then combined with cabbage and other island flavors; the Pulehu Steak, a ribeye steak pan-seared in olive oil; and the Chicken Katsu, fried chicken breast battered in panko flakes and served with katsu sauce.

Thus far, Kealoha Hawaiian Kitchen has earned two five-star reviews on Yelp.

Maria C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 9, wrote, "As someone who grew up on the north shore of Oahu ... This place is a dream come true as we have no other real ono eats in this area. The atmosphere reminds of a local island spot for sure."

Yelper Rick M. added, "The portion, presentation and overall temperature was like a well-known restaurant you would experience in Hawaii."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kealoha Hawaiian Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
