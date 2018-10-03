Jus Grill opens in the Museum District, with breakfast, burgers and more

Hungry? A new neighborhood eatery has you covered. Called Jus Grill, the newcomer is located at 5927 Almeda Road, Suite G, in the Museum District. You can find it in the Mosaic building across from Hermann Park.
The new counter-service spot offers breakfast fare, burgers, wings, wraps and tacos along with vegan and halal options.
Dishes include the All American Stacker (three pancakes with home fries, applewood smoked bacon and a fried egg, covered in strawberry compote), the Jus Coney Dogs (two hot dogs served with cocoa chili, onions and mustard) and the Falafel Burger with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini and house sauce.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
David L., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 27, wrote, "Really good service. The employees were very nice. The owner was there too, and he was very nice as well. The food was amazing. I got the Jus Burger and it was really well cooked."
Mikah S. added, "This place was bomb. Vegan tacos and cauliflower wings are a must. Everything was so tasty. Service was excellent and very friendly staff. A great experience overall."
Head on over to check it out: Jus Grill is open from 7 a.m.-11:45 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-1:45 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
