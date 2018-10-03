FOOD & DRINK

Jus Grill opens in the Museum District, with breakfast, burgers and more

Photo: Ayana L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood eatery has you covered. Called Jus Grill, the newcomer is located at 5927 Almeda Road, Suite G, in the Museum District. You can find it in the Mosaic building across from Hermann Park.

The new counter-service spot offers breakfast fare, burgers, wings, wraps and tacos along with vegan and halal options.

Dishes include the All American Stacker (three pancakes with home fries, applewood smoked bacon and a fried egg, covered in strawberry compote), the Jus Coney Dogs (two hot dogs served with cocoa chili, onions and mustard) and the Falafel Burger with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini and house sauce.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

David L., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 27, wrote, "Really good service. The employees were very nice. The owner was there too, and he was very nice as well. The food was amazing. I got the Jus Burger and it was really well cooked."

Mikah S. added, "This place was bomb. Vegan tacos and cauliflower wings are a must. Everything was so tasty. Service was excellent and very friendly staff. A great experience overall."

Head on over to check it out: Jus Grill is open from 7 a.m.-11:45 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-1:45 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Get booze, bites and more at these 5 new spots in the Heights
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
City bans sex with robots at shop planned for Houston
Violent brawl breaks out between school employee and student
Tropical disturbance could move into the Gulf next week
Burglar leaves nude photos of himself inside woman's home
O'Rourke getting help from ex-Texan Foster and rapper Bun B
Accused child molester dressed like doctor wanted by cops
Man in fake security uniform wanted after bank holdup
4-year-old may have seen mom's murder at W. Houston motel
Show More
Woman stranded in wheelchair gets extra push from deputies
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth day after anniversary
Reward offered after dog dies from arrow shot through neck
4 arrested and charged in 30 robberies and 2 sex assaults
Average person spends a full day commuting each month
More News