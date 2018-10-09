Juice and smoothies: 3 new spots to try in Houston

The Boba Spot
14175 Northwest Freeway, Suite B, Fairbanks
Mermaid smoothie. | Photo: The Boba Spot/Yelp
The Boba Spot is serving up bubble tea, coffee, smoothies and snacks.
Smoothies include straightforward options like peach, banana, strawberry and mango, as well as flavors like Taro Coconut, Cookies N Cream and more.
It also serves black and green teas, milk teas, slushies and coffee. Food options include popcorn chicken, waffles, banh mi sandwiches and elotes.
Yelpers are generally positive about The Boba Spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Joseph L., who reviewed the shop on Oct. 3, wrote, "Everything from their teas to their smoothies to their snacks are amazing. Everything is very flavorful and perfect, not too sweet and not too bland."
The Boba Spot is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Muse Tea
1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109, West Oaks
Photo: Muse Tea/Yelp
Muse Tea opened its doors over the summer with bubble tea, coffee and smoothies.
Offerings include smoothies like Ichigo Lychee, Matcha Coco, Taro Coco or Strawberry Mango. Also available are milk teas, boba drinks, specialty coffees and signature drinks like the Pink Matcha, Ube Latte or Galaxy Lemon Tea.
Yelpers are excited about Muse Tea, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews.
Tiffany C., who reviewed it on July 13, said, "Finally a place where I can find a legit matcha drink! This place is so refreshing to be at because of the awesome drinks and beautiful interior space. The perfect place to chill either alone or with friends. They also have board games available."
Jaserah A. noted, "This place is so cute! Super chic, modern, fun and clean. Totally an Instagram picture worthy spot! As far as the drinks, it's a typical boba place with lots of varieties of smoothies, boba, coffee and slushies."
Muse Tea is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Republic Roots
619 Richmond Ave., Montrose
Photo: Phyllis T./Yelp
Stop by Republic Roots for freshly pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls.
It offers juice shots, like the 24-Carrot with ginger, turmeric and lime, and also sells take-home juice cleanse packages. The juices and smoothies contain only fresh ingredients that are not frozen, pasteurized, sweetened or from concentrate. (See the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 18 reviews, Republic Roots is off to a promising start.
Peyton H., who reviewed it on Oct. 3, said, "This place is so yummy! It's the perfect place for a healthy breakfast or snack during the day. There are plenty of options to choose from. The smoothie bases are all good. The fruit is always fresh and tastes great!"
Nikki W. noted, "Super refreshing on a hot summer Texas day. Service was excellent and the fruits were fresh."
Republic Roots is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.