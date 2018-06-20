Joy Love Burgers opens in the Memorial area

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh addition to the Memorial area, called Joy Love Burgers, is located at 14625 Memorial Drive.
The eatery, with locations in Tomball and Katy, offers a number of specialty burgers including the signature Joy Love burger with angus beef, a grilled chicken tender, tomato, pickles, avocado and grilled onions. Not in the mood for beef? Try a sandwich topped with a Cajun-style fried chicken tender, avocado and bacon. You can also opt for fish and chips, wings, wraps, quesadillas or club sandwiches.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the joint is off to a strong start.
Jenny D., who reviewed it on June 15, said, "Love this new establishment. It's simply out of this world. The size of the burger can feed a village. The patty is juicy and full of flavor. The buns are freshly homemade and super soft."
Yelper Michael P. added, "This place is amazing! They have the best burgers and fries. They have tots, curly fries, onion rings and even steak and chili cheese fries. They have amazing fried shrimp, and you can choose either corn meal or flour breading. They have a little of everything and it's all great!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Joy Love Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
