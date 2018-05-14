FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for a cheesesteak? Check out Houston's top 4 spots

Top 4 philly cheesesteak spots in Houston (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Need more cheese, sliced beef and bread in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cheesesteak spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to sate your cravings.

1. Pappa Geno's



Photo: Will B./Yelp

Topping the list is Pappa Geno's. Located at 1801 Ella Blvd., Suite C. in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove, the original location of the popular local cheesesteak chain is also the highest rated of its kind in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews on Yelp. Customers praise its gravy fries and the option of melted provolone cheese or the more authentic Cheese Whiz on its Philly-style cheesesteaks.

2. Mr Hoagie's



Photo: Katie R./Yelp

Next up is Mr Hoagie's, a longtime local favorite for cheesesteaks, burgers and pizza with 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp. Diners praise the cozy restaurant's toppings of jalapenos or mushrooms, generous hand with the sandwich fillings, and affordable prices. See for yourself at the sandwich stop's location in 2040 Farm to Market, 1960 Rd W.

3. Tony Luke's



Photo: Tiny L./Yelp

Tony Luke's, located at 9762 Katy Freeway, Suite 200 in Spring Branch West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the only local outpost of this Philadelphia chain four stars out of 126 reviews. In addition to the cheesesteaks' authentic sandwich rolls, customers praise its Philly Slide, with American cheese, bell peppers and fried onions.

4. Joe's Deli



Photo: Joe's Deli/Yelp

Finally, over in Meadowbrook/Allendale, check out relative newcomer Joe's Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. In addition to the signature cheesesteaks, generous sides of fries and reasonable prices, Yelpers praise the family-run business for its service. You can find the deli, which also does catering, at 9451 Winkler Drive, Suite 100.

