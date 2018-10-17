Upscale New American eatery Jonathan's The Rub has come to Memorial Green. Located at 12505 Memorial Drive, Suite 140, this is chef and owner Jonathan Levine's second restaurant, with the original in Hedwig Village. The new spot is designed around his special spice rub, which features prominently on the menu.
On the menu, you'll find dishes such as the chicken saltimbocca (breaded cutlet in a butter white wine caper sauce, topped with sauteed onions and peppers, Kalamata olives, ricotta, mozzarella and prosciutto ham); the chipotle pork wrapped in bacon with roasted chipotle hollandaise sauce; and the fried chicken breast and Belgium waffle served with cheese grits and Vermont maple syrup.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Jonathan's The Rub has already made a good impression.
Kim B., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "Jonathan has upped his game! The new Memorial Green venue is simply stunning. Menu is a bit pared back from the original, but hosts all the favorites, and then some! We had the sea bass, duck breast and pork -- all were cooked to perfection. Flavorful salads and sides, seasoned well and delicious."
Yelper Rob K. added, "Expertly prepared dishes, excellent service, sharp wine list. From the lovely hostess to each waiter, everyone is well trained, especially for a new place."
Head on over to check it out: Jonathan's The Rub is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Jonathan's The Rub debuts in Memorial Green
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories