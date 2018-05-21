FOOD & DRINK

Jinya Ramen Bar debuts in Champions area

EMBED </>More Videos

Jinya Ramen Bar debuts in Champions (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ramen and more has opened for business in the Champions area. It's called Jinya Ramen Bar, and it's a Los Angeles-based chain.

On the menu, diners can expect to find ramen offerings with both chicken-based and pork-based broth, such as the Jinya Black Tonkotsu: thin noodles in a rich pork bone broth with pork chashu, wood ear mushrooms, green onions, nori, a seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onions and spicy sauce.

Other offerings include mini "tacos" of salmon poke served in a deep-fried wonton skin shell, sliced sukiyaki beef over rice with a soft-boiled egg, and a Japanese-style curry rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Jinya is still finding its way.

"The ramen itself was good. The only thing that didn't hit the spot was the soup -- it was a bit too creamy and thick for my liking," said Jennifer L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15. "The service was great and our waitress was friendly and attentive."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jinya Ramen Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News