Jimmy Dean giving away sausage-scented wrapping paper for the holidays

Jimmy Dean is giving away sausage-scented wrapping paper and other themed gifts this holiday season.

Wake up to the scent of sausage on Christmas morning.

Jimmy Dean, the food company famously known for its sausage, is giving away sausage-scented wrapping paper and other themed gifts this upcoming holiday season.

All you have to do is cook a Jimmy Dean recipe, take a picture and submit it to the Jimmy Dean recipe gift exchange from now until December 20.

Then, you get to choose which free gift you want.

As if the sausage-scented wrapping paper wasn't bizarre enough, you can also choose from a glass sausage ornament, a festive holiday apron with a sketch of Jimmy Dean's face and Jimmy Dean's holiday Christmas album on vinyl.
