FOOD & DRINK

'Japan House' Now Open In Briarforest

By Hoodline
A new household goods and toy store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Rd. in Briarforest, the fresh arrival is called Japan House.

This newcomer--located next to Japanese grocer Seiwa Market--features an array of popular plush toys, anime figurines and collectibles, housewares, beauty products and more.

The store specializes in hard-to-find collectibles and offers a service where guests can browse a regularly updated "pre-order book" for those looking for something in particular, according to the business' Facebook page.

There's a variety of stationary, writing utensils and gifts on offer, too.

The newcomer has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Sandra T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 25th, said: "Very happy they opened a store like this in Houston. It's located next to Seiwa market and it seems to be an extension of it, since they moved most of their cosmetics and body care to Japan House."

Yelper Larry D. added: "Best shop in town for Japanese goods! They have tons of plushies and and variety of household items!"

Japan House is now open at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Rd., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Street eats: 3 new food trucks to visit in Houston
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News