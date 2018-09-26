Craving chicken wings or seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called J&J Wings and Seafood, the fresh addition is located at 10440 Richmond Ave. in Westchase.
The casual eatery offers various fried foods, including chicken and seafood. Look for its salt and pepper jumbo wings, catfish fillets, chicken tenders, shrimp, oysters and more. You can grab different sides as well, such as fries, onion rings, fried okra, corn nuggets and tater tots.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, J&J Wings and Seafood seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Michelle S., who reviewed it on Sept. 8, wrote, "This place has the absolute best salt and pepper wings around this area! Others try to duplicate, but can't come close to them. The fried okra and onion rings have the same seasoning. Simply stated, amazing!"
Travoy C. added, "I eat plenty of fried chicken. This is the best in the city. The shrimp is amazing as well."
J&J Wings and Seafood is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
J&J Wings and Seafood opens in Westchase, with fried catfish, chicken and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories