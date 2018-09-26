FOOD & DRINK

J&J Wings and Seafood opens in Westchase, with fried catfish, chicken and more

Photo: J&J Wings and Seafood/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving chicken wings or seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called J&J Wings and Seafood, the fresh addition is located at 10440 Richmond Ave. in Westchase.

The casual eatery offers various fried foods, including chicken and seafood. Look for its salt and pepper jumbo wings, catfish fillets, chicken tenders, shrimp, oysters and more. You can grab different sides as well, such as fries, onion rings, fried okra, corn nuggets and tater tots.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, J&J Wings and Seafood seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Michelle S., who reviewed it on Sept. 8, wrote, "This place has the absolute best salt and pepper wings around this area! Others try to duplicate, but can't come close to them. The fried okra and onion rings have the same seasoning. Simply stated, amazing!"

Travoy C. added, "I eat plenty of fried chicken. This is the best in the city. The shrimp is amazing as well."

J&J Wings and Seafood is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
The Halal Guys brings Middle Eastern fare to Medical Center area
'Brisket Ramen' is a true Houston mashup you've got to try
You can now use a scary clown to send doughnuts to your friends
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Houston firefighter accused of sexual assault
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Texans' Andre Hal in remission after lymphoma diagnosis
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Student investigating after reportedly making verbal threat
Show More
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Texas family says dog died hours after PetSmart grooming
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
More News