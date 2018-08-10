FOOD & DRINK

Izakaya Hi brings Japanese pub fare to West Oaks

There's a brand-new izakaya in town. Called Izakaya Hi, the new addition is located at 12637 Westheimer Road, Suite 140, in West Oaks. It also has small and large private karaoke rooms available.

On the menu, look for dishes like the tonkatsu curry (with pork cutlet and Japanese curry), the Bulgogi Burger (a Korean grilled beef burger), the cold soba noodles (Korean spicy seafood noodle soup), the chicken teriyaki, sushi rolls and more. (See the menu here.)

With five reviews on Yelp thus far, Izakaya Hi currently has a five-star rating, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Tuyen V., who visited the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Great food, great service and nice decor. What more could you possibly want? The prices are very reasonable for Japanese cuisine. There are a lot of varied items on the menu. I really enjoyed the soba cold noodles. The bulgogi burger was amazing! And huge!"

Steve L. added, "This is my new favorite Japanese restaurant in Houston. Excellent food at reasonable prices and great service. I will be back to try one of the private karaoke rooms soon."

Izakaya Hi has yet to post its hours online.
