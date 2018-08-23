FOOD & DRINK

Is your energy bar a candy bar in disguise?

Many people reach for energy bars when they need a quick snack or meal replacement, but not all bars are created equal.

Consumer Reports says the bars are often marketed to these specific needs, but the fact is that you see the same ingredients in many bars, albeit in somewhat different quantities.

If consumers don't use caution, they could end up with what amounts to a candy bar. It's important to look at nutrition labels, keeping an on ingredients, total calories and added sugar.

Consumer Reports analyzed 33 bars and the most important discovery was that many bars don't live up to the healthy images on the packaging. Just six out of the 33 tested bars earned a "Very Good" rating for nutrition. The best energy bars have few added sugar. That includes cane sugar, honey, brown rice syrup and more which the body digests the same as regular granulated sugar.

Consumer Reports says they should also have 150 to 200 calories, 3 grams of fiber, and 3 to 6 grams of protein.
