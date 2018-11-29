Irma's Southwest now open

Irma's Southwest is now open at the retail space at the Catalyst apartment tower on Texas Avenue in downtown Houston.Irma's Original by the ballpark was known for its no-menu policy, but Irma's Southwest will have a menu of iconic Tex-Mex dishes, including some of the traditional dishes created by mama Irma Galvan in the 1970's.You can find Fire Roasted Chile Relleno, Mole Poblano, and Garne Guisada, and Carnitas on the menu at the new space.The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner on weekdays, dinner only on Saturdays.