A new Consumer Reports investigation reveals an alarming discovery in your meat and poultry -- traces of banned and restricted drugs like antibiotics and antidepressants."What was explosive is immediately seeing these drugs which were never approved for use in food animals because they're highly hazardous till showing up in the food supply," said Consumer Reports senior scientist Michael Hansen. "It was stunning."The drugs were found in samples collected over an 11-month period from 2015 to 2016.No one, including the USDA or FDA, seems to know exactly how they're getting into the meat supply.Since the health effects are unclear, Consumer Reports says you don't have to eliminate meat from your diet, but perhaps think about reducing the amount you eat.