Where to drink now: Introducing 3 of Houston's freshest new breweries

HOUSTON, Texas -- As of last count, roughly 60 breweries operate in the greater Houston area. Even the most seasoned beer nerds enthusiasts may find visiting each one a tough task, but those who make the effort will find plenty of tasty rewards.In 2019, the roster will continue to grow as Houston rides the nationwide craft beer wave. Even as we roll into April, Megaton Brewery in Kingwood has had a soft opening and Fortress Brewing in Spring just opened to the general public.While those new arrivals will need a couple of weeks to get their sea legs, here's a quick look at three Houston breweries that have opened in the last couple of months. With patio season upon us, they're ready to serve some of the city's freshest suds.