FOOD & DRINK

Kwaylon Rogers shares story of his new Houston restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Instagram star Kwaylon Rogers has brought a new seafood restaurant to Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Anyone who's spent time scrolling Instagram has probably come across Kwaylon Rogers' videos on his page @blameitonkway. With 3.8 million followers, it's clear that Rogers has found a winning formula.

The social media star has garnered fans around the world - including celebrities like Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna - for his creative videos, signature blue hair, and being able to connect with his audience in a genuine nature. In a world where so many social media "influencers" don't have any actual influence, Rogers has found a way to turn his growing celebrity status into tangible business opportunities.

Recently, Rogers partnered with a couple of Houstonians to bring Baton Rouge's Krab Queenz Seafood to the Bayou City. Known for its buttery boiled seafood plates and elaborate daiquiris, Krab Queenz should satisfy Houstonians looking for a taste of Louisiana.

Continue reading more from our partners at CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodinstagramrestaurantseafoodculturemapHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Chobani introduces new yogurt line for kids
3 new places to savor salads in Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Mojo Shrimp
Irma's Southwest now open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Deadly San Marcos apartment fire intentionally set
Student arrested for bringing a gun to Milby HS
Sketch released of intruder who stabbed 71-year-old in shower
Warm weekend ahead with chances of showers Friday evening
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Holiday movies showing at Rooftop Cinema Club in Houston
Show More
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Man found shot to death in parking lot in Channelview
7-year-old in coma after truck hit her when she got off school bus
Strangers attend Vietnam veteran's funeral after public plea
Camera catches runners taking shortcut during half-marathon
More News