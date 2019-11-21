In-N-Out's neighbors: Here are the other new shops and restaurants opening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Greater Houston Area, but one of the two locations is set up in a venue that has a lot more to offer.
The buzz surrounding the chain's arrival is even reigniting passions in the restaurant wars (locals have long been partial to the hypnotic orange and white stripes summoning the hungry toward Texas-staple Whataburger).
In-N-Out's Fort Bend County location is in a mixed-use complex of shops and restaurants. It's all built on the historic campus of the old Texas Instruments campus in Stafford.
Several businesses at The Grid are open, and a few others are still putting on the finishing touches.
Whiskey Cake Stafford, a bar and restaurant serving "comfort food," opened its doors already. A Great Clips styling salon, Plucker's Wing Bar, and Outback Steakhouse will also have locations at the site.
In-N-Out is set to open Friday in two locations, and the people in, what's likely to be a long drive-thru line at The Grid, will get an up-close chance to see the many other offerings of the new retail hub.
