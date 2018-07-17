FOOD & DRINK

Crab meat imported from Venezuela linked to multi-state outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular Venezuelan crab meat has been linked an outbreak, according to the CDC.

Fresh Venezuelan crab meat has been linked to a multi-state outbreak of vibrio parahaemolyticus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The outbreak has sickened 12 people in three states, with four of those requiring hospitalization, according to CDC.

Infected people were found in Maryland, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

The CDC warns, "CDC recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell precooked fresh crab meat imported from Venezuela until further notice. This type of product may be labeled as fresh or precooked. It is commonly found in plastic containers. Food contaminated with Vibrio usually looks, smells, and tastes normal."

"If you buy crab meat and do not know whether it is from Venezuela, do not eat, serve, or sell it. Throw it away."

Doctors say the infection strikes within a day, with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and stomachaches.

Doctors suggest washing of hands and cutting boards with hot water and soap before handling food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsu.s. & worldrestaurantsLouisianaPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
2 popular Houston restaurants plot expansion to Katy
Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News