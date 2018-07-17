FOOD & DRINK

IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17

EMBED </>More Videos

Ihop is bringing back 60 cent pancakes on July 17. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

What's better than a stack of hot, fluffy pancakes dripping with butter and syrup? Nothing, except perhaps for CHEAP pancakes.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 17, celebrate IHOP's 60th birthday with 60 cent short stacks of its famous flapjacks at participating restaurants nationwide.

No coupon is necessary, but the offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.

On the heels of the announcement that 60 cent pancakes are making a comeback, IHOP also admitted changing its name to IHOB, International House of Burgers, was all a stunt.

The company said in a tweet, "We'd never turn our back on pancakes except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers."

If you feel lied to, you could always cope with cheap pancakes.

Related Topics:
foodbreakfastdeals
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
2 popular Houston restaurants plot expansion to Katy
Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News