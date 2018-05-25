Hungry for New Orleans-style Creole fare? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered

Padna's Cajun Eatery
403 Westheimer Rd., Montrose
Photo: kate m./Yelp
Padna's Cajun Eatery, located in Montrose near Midtown, is a new spot to score Cajun-style crawfish and traditional Mardi Gras king cakes.
In addition to fresh crawfish, you'll find boiled seafood, gumbo and jambalaya. Traditional po' boys are offered for lunch, and don't forget the beignets for dessert. Traditional king cakes can also be ordered online any time of the year.
Padna's Cajun Eatery currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive attention.
"These guys are new, but boy do they get it right," Yelper Garry F. wrote. "Great food, great prices, great portions, and great music in a funky space. Look no further for authentic Cajun fare in Houston."
Yelper Yee H. added, "I went for lunch, and I came back again for dinner. If I closed my eyes I was transported to a bayou far, far away. I'm currently planning a budget that will allow me to eat here four times a week."
Padna's Cajun Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Beaux Coo
5600 Richmond Ave., Uptown
Photo: Apples L./Yelp
Beaux Coo is a New Orleans-style spot hoping to heat patrons up with Cajun eats, then cool them down with frozen daiquiris.
Menu items include fried appetizers like pickles and alligator bites, fried seafood platters, boiled crawfish, and a selection of burgers and flatbreads.
Yelp users are generally positive about Beaux Coo, which currently holds four stars out of 24 reviews on the site.
"Great service and awesome daiquiris," said Lauren A. on May 5. "The Matt's Beaux Coo Burger was one of the best burgers I've had in a loooong time. The music was a bit loud and the drinks are a little pricey, but the overall experience was great."
Yelper C C. added, "The food, the service, and the drinks were great. The restaurant was very clean as well."
Beaux Coo is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Doberman's Bar & Grill
519 Shepherd Drive, Rice Military
Photo: Jason D./Yelp
Doberman's Bar & Grill is a sports bar serving New American and Creole fare.
The bar serves up an all-local selection of craft beer, while the grill slings Southern eats, including seafood grits, avocado fries, Cajun catfish and chips, and -- an early house favorite -- char-grilled oysters with Cajun parmesan, shrimp and spinach. Brunch is also available on the weekends.
Doberman's Bar & Grill currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive attention.
"All of their beers on tap are local, and they have quite a good selection," Yelper Angela F. said. "The owners are just the nicest people ever. They have bar seating, lots of indoor seating, and a good-sized outdoor patio with umbrellas for shade. Totally worth going."
And Yelper Kerri M. wrote, "Fantastically friendly staff, large selection of beer, tons of televisions, and compared to other local spots, the prices will make your wallet happy."
Doberman's Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
