Hungry for Mediterranean eats? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
1737 W. 34th St., Garden Oaks
Photo: William G./Yelp
The new Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine features counter-service ordering, an open dining area and freshly baked pita bread. This is its second location after the one in Montrose.
Expect to see menu items like spicy hummus, baba ghanoush, fried okra, quinoa salad, lamb kebabs, gyros, chicken shawarma, saffron rice and more. (See the full menu here.)
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Christine K., who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "Such a great experience! Food and atmosphere were amazing. ... I got caramelized onion hummus, rice, warm pitas, chicken curry and some of the best eggplant I've ever tasted in my life. It has pesto and feta on it! Everything was delicious and the portions were huge."
Yelper Faran I. noted, "The decor was nice and the food was just as good. Parking was easy and there was more space inside, which were a couple of issues with the Montrose location."
Head on over to check it out: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Damask Rose Mediterranean Buffet
8586 Westheimer Road, Montrose
Photo: Mohamad A./Yelp
Tucked into a strip mall, Damask Rose Mediterranean Buffet has recently opened in the Montrose area. On the buffet line, options include gyros, hummus, kebabs and more.
The a la carte menu features chicken shawarma, a falafel sandwich, Greek salad and desserts such as baklava, rice pudding and honey cake.
Damask Rose Mediterranean Buffet has received one five-star review on Yelp.
"Came here for lunch and everything was great. Baklava, lamb shank, hummus, roasted cauliflower and more for about $10," Yelper Warren Y wrote.
Damask Rose Mediterranean Buffet is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Fresh Choice Cafe
6330 W. Loop S., Suite 150, Bellaire
Photo: Fresh Choice Cafe/Yelp
Fresh Choice Cafe is a quick-service restaurant inside the Chase Bank Building that serves both American and Mediterranean fare.
The eatery, with another outpost in Uptown Houston, is serving up breakfast and lunch. The menu includes gyros, a Greek wrap, French toast and options such as the Mega Burrito Breakfast (three scrambled eggs with cheddar, hash browns, bacon and sausage in a flour tortilla) and the Houston Delight Sandwich (kosher roast beef, bacon, provolone, red pepper basil sauce, lettuce and tomato). (See the full menu here.)
It's still early days for Fresh Choice Cafe, which has received two reviews on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Gerritt B., who reviewed the cafe on June 25, wrote, "The staff is always nice and the food is really good from breakfast to lunch! The breakfast tacos are very fresh and the lunch specials are always good and reasonable."
Fresh Choice Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)